Five-year-old Night from Kenya is able to see once more, after Gympie region supporters of the Fred Hollows Foundation contributed to getting her a crucial medical procedure.
Gympie donors help five-year-old girl get her eyesight back

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
1st Jun 2020 8:57 PM
NON-PROFIT aid organisation Fred Hollows Foundation has thanked the Gympie community for its “continued generosity” after local efforts helped a five-year-old Kenyan girl named Night get her eyesight back.

The foundation said 36 people from Gympie had become regular Fred Hollows supporters in the past year.

Night with her parents, Deborah and Stephen.
Night’s parents Deborah and Stephen discovered their daughter had cataracts in both eyes, stopping her from going to school and following her dreams of becoming a teacher.

“Night follows the other children to school and I have to bring her back because when she goes, she falls over,” Deborah said.

But the family’s lives changed when a community health worker trained by The Fred Hollows Foundation visited their village and told them Night could get help.

After a five-hour journey, Night and Stephen arrived at the Sabatia Eye Hospital, where she got her eyesight back following a “quick and simple procedure”.

“Thank you so much because you have helped my daughter and she is able to see again,” Stephen said.

“I am overjoyed because deep down I knew we couldn’t afford the cost of surgery to have her eyesight restored. But because of you, my daughter is able to see and she is so happy.

“I don’t have anything to give in return, it’s just the happiness that I can portray to show you how grateful I am. Thank you.”

Five-year-old Night Baeni from Kenya is able to see once more, after Gympie region supporters of the Fred Hollows Foundation contributed to getting her a crucial medical procedure.
Founding Director Gabi Hollows said the support of the local community was “a reminder of the true-blue Australian spirit that Fred loved so much”.

“I know that this is undoubtedly a challenging time for many of our supporters,” Ms Hollows said.

“This certainly is our toughest year; trying to restore sight to people who are needlessly blind during a global pandemic.

“To see the Gympie community’s continued generosity warms my heart and reminds me of the true, altruistic Australian spirit that has kept the foundation alive for 27 years.

“Thank you to the people of Gympie for continuing the foundation’s work and keeping Fred’s dream alive. I am truly grateful.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Fred Hollows Foundation started contributing to local responses across the world through redirecting resources to fight the pandemic.

Many health care workers with a usual focus on eye care have been using their medical expertise on the frontlines, such as in the Philippines and Kenya.

To help The Fred Hollows Foundation continue its work, donate at www.hollows.org, call 1800 352 352 or text your name to 0457 555 755.

