Gympie dog still on the run after 100km chase over 2 months

CONCERNED: Cedar Pocket resident Michele Gilby and her great-grandson Rhylan want their beloved dog Hope (pictured) to come home before Christmas. Photo: Contributed

AN ADVENTUROUS golden retriever has trekked hundreds of kilometres in the past two months after she went missing during a routine hydrobath at Petstock in Gympie.

Hope was one of two dogs rescued from a puppy farm during the Laidley raids where an elaborate marijuana growing operation and illegal firearms were seized last year. Hope and a poodle cross bordie collie were adopted by Cedar Pocket woman Michele Gilby who is pleading for her safe return this Christmas.

Hope the golden retriever is still missing after her escapeed across the Gympie region. Photo: Contributed

“We’ve had around 30 sightings and it seems like she moves ahead whenever we get a lead,” Mrs Gilby said.

“She is very smart. It seems like Hope is living on roadkill but if the sightings are really her, I don’t know how she has survived all this time.

“The extreme heat, lack of food and the fact she is really scared of people, it’s just crazy.”

Mrs Gilby said it would be a Christmas miracle if Hope returned home in the next couple of weeks.

“It would be lovely to have her home before Christmas,” she said.

Hope went missing when she leapt out of an unlocked car while Mrs Gilby was outside Pet Stock. The retriever fled into nearby bushes and escaped across the Bruce Highway, dodging traffic.

“She is travelling around in circles probably trying to get back to me but is lost,” she said.

Mrs Gilby recommends people to put food in their yard with the gate open and once Hope is in the yard, to close the gate and to let her know as soon as possible.

“I am amazed by the amount of people who have sent me messages always looking out for her and keeping me informed.

“We just want her home,” she said.

“A huge thank you to the Gympie pets lost and found and to the wonderful lady at the Sunshine Coast who has been watching out for Hope since day one.”

If you have any sightings of Hope, please phone Michele Gilby on 5486 6775.