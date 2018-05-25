Gympie dog owners, get ready to pay more

Rottweiler Tales Daly with his lead Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

DOG owners who want to register their unspeyed animals are facing a price hike with registration fees to jump more than 35 per cent.

Under Gympie Regional Council's proposed 2018-19 fees and charges, the cost of registering an entire dog will rise from $100 to $137.

Pensioners will keep the 50 per cent discount and pay $68, as will dogs registered with Dogs Queensland.

Registration for desexed and microchipped dogs will remain free.

The cost for desexed dogs will rise from $25 to $40

The release fee for impounded unregistered dogs will also increase from $120 to $180.

Any future impounding of a registered dog (or cat) will cost the owner $130, up from $70.

Mayor Mick Curran said responsible pet ownership was something the council encouraged, and the costs of dog registration played a role in helping to promote that.

"That's not saying we're not allowing people to breed, but more often than not if people are breeding it's being done on a commercial basis,” Cr Curran said.

He said the changes helped promote good pet ownership in the region.

"We're happy for people to have their pets,” he said.

"Unless someone is specifically going to breed a species of dog, why do you need a full dog?

"If the pet's desexed and microchipped we're happy to offer free registration.”

The new charges will start on July 1.