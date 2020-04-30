Gympie doc praises region’s social distancing efforts so far

A leading Gympie medical expert has commended the region’s social distancing efforts so far. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

THE coronavirus pandemic is far from over, and the possibility of a second wave remains very real as winter months approach and strict social distancing measures start to relax across Queensland from this weekend.

But a leading Gympie medical expert has commended the region’s social distancing efforts so far, saying they are a big reason why local case numbers have remained at the bottom of the scale.

Excelsior Medical Centre GP Dr John Manton said the Gympie region community had shown strong signs of following the crucial guidelines to date and had done their part to flatten the state and national curve so far.

Dr John Manton of Excelsior Medical Centre

“I’ve been very impressed with the amount of social distancing happening, particularly going to the shops and things like that. Places like woollies and local shops are very much onto it,” Dr Manton said.

“I think people have absorbed the message pretty well, the proof of that is the very low rate of positive infections in Gympie and in Queensland.

“We’ve done very much better than New York.”

The Gympie Local Government Area has remained locked on four total cases of coronavirus since the State Government first released the data last week.

Two of those cases were acquired overseas, with the other two locally acquired with “contact known”.

Queensland has maintained a total of 1033 cases since Monday, according to updated government data.

Nurse Rachel Matthews give Dr John Manton his flu shot at Excelsior Medical Centre

Dr Manton said he “couldn’t even guess” at the number of tests conducted on local patients, but said there had been “quite a lot” with a “wider net” to come.

He said the trend once social distancing measures are relaxed was unknown at this point.

“The trick will be of course when we start taking the breaks off and whether there’s a spike after that, we’ve got no way of predicting it at the moment, we hope not, but I anticipate that with the passage of time increasingly people will be able to get back to what they normally do,” he said.

“Now the recommendation has changed, we are now casting a wider net, so basically anyone who has been in contact with a definite case but also anyone with cold and flu symptoms can expect to get sent for a test.”