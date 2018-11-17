Gympie discus throwers aim for year ahead

ATHLETICS: Success has not come easy for discus thrower Myles Whitewood but he hopes to compete at the nationals before he graduates.

The 16-year-old started his career as a shot putter and also took up javelin but after an injury, discus was his calling.

"I gelled well with discus. It is the one event that I like and makes me happy,” Whitewood said.

"It is just one of those things that once you start to get the hang of it you start to enjoy it and you start going places with it.”

Whitewood has represented Gympie at the state titles twice, finishing fifth in 2017 and eighth this year.

"I am working my way through up the ranks,” he said.

"Hopefully I can get to nationals before I graduate.”

Discus thrower Myles Whitewood. Troy Jegers

The Gympie product was no natural when he started, it was his determination to show people what he could do that made the difference.

"I was sort of average, I had it all there but it was just about getting the technique right,” Whitewood said.

"I knew I had it in me and I wanted to show everyone I could do it, that I wasn't just someone who jumps between different events because I am not good at that one.

"More so, to show everyone I can stick to one event and show them how it's done.”

Athletics Myles Whitewood U/16 Javelin LEEROY TODD

The transition from discus to shot put was difficult for Whitewood at first but through "a lot of training” he perfected his technique.

"Coming from shot put I had the strength and all the other requirements but it was just padding down on the technique to get it right,” he said.

"I trained a lot with my coach Leslie (O'Connor, Gympie athletics president).

"I was constantly training. I was here (Albert Park) and at home with the gym, just to keep up the strength.”

It was not just the physical side to perfect, Whitewood has trained to "quiet” his mind.

"It has taken a lot of time to quiet my mind. I wasn't too good at it at the start, I was getting very nervous but practice makes perfect,” he said.

"I think about my happy place and why it makes me happy. It gets your mind off what you are about to do because sometimes it's pretty scary.”

Gympie Athletics are in action on Friday at Albert Park at 6.30pm.

For more information or to sign up phone Leslie on 0448 593 069 or email contactus@gympieathletics.com.