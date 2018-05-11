Gympie Devils, you've got to be jjjjjjjjjjjjjoking!

THE J-TEAM: Jason Mahlstedt, Jake Harney, Jacob Groundwater, Joe Beutel, Jacob Wheeler, Joe Chapman, Joe Curran and Jakob Leitch are looking to combine and get their side over the line.

FORGET the A-Team, Gympie Devils have a J-Team.

Jason Mahlstedt, Jake Harney, Jacob Groundwater, Joe Beutel, Jacob Wheeler, Joe Chapman, Joe Curran, Jakob Leitch, Jacob Friske, Jamie Wood, Jake Ahern, Jordon Remfrey and Josh Greaves.

With a few of the Js growing up playing footy together, there seems to be a connection with the J-Team.

Devils five-eighth Groundwater says it was pretty unreal and the Js were trying to come up with a J nickname for Devils coach Bob Leitch.

"There is enough of us for a starting line-up and I feel a bit sorry for Bob because he is the one who has to try and remember all our names,” he said.

"We will have to work something out for Bob. JimBob might work but it might be hard because the Devils manager is Jim Bougoure.

"With big Jimmy Bougoure could through some more dramas into the mix for that.”

Groundwater said he had never had a team like it.

"Last we had a few more Js join the team. It is just incredible,” he said.

"It has come out of nowhere. The last few seasons we have been struggling for numbers so it is great to see all the Js joining the Devils.

"We could be the Js instead of the Gympie Devils.”

Despite not having a J sync when playing, Groundwater said there might be one coming.

"I'm sure we could work something out and I could lead them. I could be the leader of the J-Team,” Groundwater said.

"Few of us aren't called by our first names, my nickname is Gundy. But when Bob calls out Joe, there is about three of them all getting ready.

"Hopefully a few of us can combine and we can get a few wins on the board.”

Leitch said there was no recruitment strategy but just a coincidence.

"The Js are building in numbers. It must be the era when they were born,” he said.

"They (the J-Team) are good footballers and have been playing well. There are a couple of injuries.”

With so many Js, Leitch said there was some confusion.

"At training I called out Jake and there was about five of them that ran over to me. But we have called them by their nicknames to distinguish them apart,” he said.

When asked if the nickname JimBob had stuck, Leitch replied "We have a manager Jim and it would cause some confusion, so it has not stuck.”

Watch the J-Team in action tomorrow against the Caloundra Sharks at Jack Stokes Oval at 5pm.