Gympie Devils mourn the loss of former teammate, coach

Rugby League: Gympie rugby league fans and former teammates are in mourning for Noel Haslam, the former Gympie Devil player and junior coach who died last week aged 44.

Devils president and friend Darren Burns said Haslam was a great person who would be missed.

"People were drawn to him because of his great attitude,” Burns said "Noel played reserves and A-grade when the team was short but he was a great contributor to the club. He was a great person.”

Haslam coached Gympie's juniors for about four years and won the Devils spirit of rugby league award.

"It is awarded for doing the right things, having a great relationship with the players and to make rugby league fun for the players,” Burns said. "The players all loved him, he had a great rapport with everyone he came in contact with.

"There are many fond memories. He was easy to get along with and will be sorely missed by everyone he came in contact with.”

Husband of Nicole and loving father to Kane, Chloe and Sophie, Haslam will be remembered at a funeral service at Gympie Funeral Home Chapel Monday, September 17, at 10.30am.

Haslam resided in Tamaree, about 7km north of Gympie and as a registered builder ran a business Country Pride Homes. The Devils will raffle off a signed and framed 2018 Brisbane Broncos jersey with all the proceeds going to the Haslam family.

Raffle tickets can be bought at the Devils 20th anniversary on Saturday, September 15, at Albert Park from midday.