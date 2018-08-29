Gympie Devils juniors' try for double celebration

WINNING AIM: The Gympie under-15 side ready for the grand final this weekend.

WINNING AIM: The Gympie under-15 side ready for the grand final this weekend.

Rugby League: Gympie Devils will be hoping for a double celebration as the under-15s aim to go back-to-back and the 12s prepare for their first grand final this Saturday.

The 12s have a pattern they hope to stop and the 15s will be trying to thrive from a familiar position.

It will be a battle against the old rivals for the 12s against Noosa in the grand final but their coach Jon Baker is confident his boys can get the job done.

"Us and Noosa have been toe-to-toe all year fighting for first and second place,” he said.

"Since finals we have gone win, loss, win, so I am hoping they doesn't keep going and they lose this weekend.

"When the season started I thought they would get close between the talent and the bond the boys have together.”

Noosa's big forward pack has been hard to stop during the regular season but Gympie has a plan to stop them.

"The last time we played we beat them. We have to move the ball around and make them tired before us,” Baker said.

"Our wingers Brayden Bainbridge and Elijah Harvey have been great for us. There was an intercept by one of them which got us going in the last game so hopefully we get a repeat of that.”

In the modern game, not many teams go back-to-back but Gympie's 15s will be hoping to do just that against Beerwah.

"It is going to be a tough one. Beerwah have a big mobile team with a few big boys,” under-15's coach Tom Kross said.

"It's been a good comp between us and them. We played them in the semi-finals and they managed to get a win but it was a hard, close game.”

With only 15 players, most teams would be terrified but the Gympie lads have thrived in this situation before.

"It is not the first time this year we have played short, but now they are used to it because of low numbers,” Kross said.

"They have learnt to be there for each other and no one wants to do the whole job themselves.

"Winning is not everything and I just want them to enjoy the experience.”

U15s play Beerwah in Cooroy, and the U12s play Noosa at Noosa