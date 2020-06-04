Gympie Devils junior one step closer towards NRL career

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie Devils under-18 and A-grade player Selwyn Cobbo has taken a big step in his league career.

The centre has signed with Intrust Super Cup club the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Brisbane Broncos game development officer and former Devils president Darren Burns said Cobbo had been rewarded for the sacrifices he had made for his professional career.

“He made the sacrifice by moving away from his home town Murgon to commit to training here in Gympie,” he said.

“He had something he focused on while moving. It was a good distraction which was rugby league. He is focused on league.

Murgon bred Selwyn Cobbo not afraid of hard work towards his dream of playing in the NRL.

“Everyone speaks highly of him and it is great to see his parents are willing to make sacrifices for him.

“He is on track to make his professional rugby league dream come true. He is one of those players that gives 100 per cent”.

Despite only coaching him once, Burns said he had seen Cobbo come through the club.

“We took a development team to Brisbane and I coached him there and he was just a good kid,” he said.

“I have watched a few of his games and he is very skilful. If he catches the ball at his ankles, it is not a fluke, he was just skilful enough to do that”.

Devils A-grade coach Michael Buckley said Cobbo is very talented player.

“He is a player who seems to have a lot of time when he has the ball. He is a natural player but he works very hard,” he said. “He played a couple A-grade games for us and he is a very good footballer.”

Buckley said he would have to work hard to then play NRL.

“It is a long way to go to play NRL. You have to be skilful but you have to have a bit of luck,” he said.

“Selwyn has the ability to go as far as he wants, he has the natural talent but he also works very hard.”