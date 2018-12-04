Gympie Devils have their say in Broncos coaching saga

NEW ERA: Brisbane Broncos new head coach Anthony Seibold (right) and captain Darius Boyd.

Rugby League: The Gympie Devils have supported the Brisbane Broncos' sacking of former coach Wayne Bennett, saying it was a move that needed to happen.

One of the most infamous coaching sagas came to an end on Sunday, paving the way for South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold for next season.

Bennett and Seibold switched clubs a year ahead of the original schedule.

Former South Sydney and Broncos player, and Devils junior vice-president Darren Burns said it was the right decision but he was "surprised” it did not happen sooner.

"They are very proud clubs and they could have had it handled a bit quicker,” Burns said.

"The right result has happened but I'm surprised it took so long.”

New Devils coach Michael Buckley said the Broncos needed to do something.

"Wayne had to go, his time was up,” he said. "The Broncos had to do something. They had plenty of talent last year and hearing the same old voice, players weren't responsive.”