Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie rugby league - Devils A-grade coach Michael Buckley re-signs for another year
Gympie rugby league - Devils A-grade coach Michael Buckley re-signs for another year
News

Gympie Devils coach re-signs for another year

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
30th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie Devils A-grade men's coach Michael Buckley helped resurrect the side from the brink of extinction and his news to stay for another season is welcomed.

Despite the difficulties of injuries and players moving away for work, Buckley had the Devils motivated and moving in the right direction.

Gympie rugby league - Devils A-grade coach Michael Buckley re-signs for another year
Gympie rugby league - Devils A-grade coach Michael Buckley re-signs for another year

"I was very keen to come back and keep doing what we have set out to do," he said.

"I was happy with the first year, we won half a dozen games. Things did not go our way with injuries and losing young blokes because of work but it was very pleasing.

 

MORE:

- Devils re-sign women's coach after breakout season

 

"A lot of my boys could have walked away when we had players out but they finished the season off for the season. We played against Noosa at Noosa, we got flogged but the boys hung in there and put their hands up to play, we could have forfeited."

The former Sunshine Coast Falcons under-20s coach said there were a few highlights from his first season at the Devils.

"Getting all the sides on the paddock, that was a big win for the club," he said.

Gympie rugby league - Devils A-grade coach Michael Buckley re-signs for another year
Gympie rugby league - Devils A-grade coach Michael Buckley re-signs for another year

"It gave us something to build on for this year and if the same happens again, which I am pretty sure it will, we just need to change a little attitude towards training and I am sure we are going to be successful."

gympie devils 2020 season gympie devils rugby league club gympie sport
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trial begins into multiple rape, choking charges

        premium_icon Trial begins into multiple rape, choking charges

        News Twenty-nine-year-old Gympie man has pleaded not guilty.

        Duo kicked out plane’s doors before it plunged into ocean

        premium_icon Duo kicked out plane’s doors before it plunged into ocean

        News Veteran pilot in Fraser Island crash says training helped save lives

        Plane washes up on Fraser Island beach after crash

        premium_icon Plane washes up on Fraser Island beach after crash

        News The plane has washed up on the beach this morning