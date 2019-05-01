Gympie Devils bitten by Wolves at home

A STRONG start to the Vantage Homes Division 1 season suffered a minor setback for the Gympie Devils on Saturday night, when they lost to the ladder-leading Stanley River Wolves 26-12 at Jack Stokes Oval.

Lock Beau Condon scored just before the five-minute mark to give the Devils an early lead, before skipper Jake Harney converted to put them up 6-0.

GALLERY: Gympie Devils V Stanley Rivers action from Jack Stokes

The Wolves took until the 25th minute to reply, but two more tries before half time gave them a 14-6 advantage at the break.

The onslaught only worsened in the second stanza as Stanley River added two more converted tries to create a 26-6 buffer, before the Devils softened the final margin when Joseph Chapman managed a consolation try, converted by fullback Riley Moore.

The loss took the Devils to 3-2 on the season and set up what will be an important road trip to Beerwah this Saturday.

A win would see Gympie leapfrog the Bulldogs and give them a top three position, while a loss could send them skidding into the bottom half of the ladder.

Bulldogs v Devils, Saturday 6pm at Beerwah Sports Ground.