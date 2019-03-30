Gympie designer launches new line of clothing

Emerging artist Chelsea Berman is one of a couple of performing artists designer and owner of clothing label Racy & Lucky Cindy Vogels assists with fashion.

Emerging artist Chelsea Berman is one of a couple of performing artists designer and owner of clothing label Racy & Lucky Cindy Vogels assists with fashion.

THERE'S no doubt you're looking at a Racy & Lucky outfit if it's form-fitting and accentuating all your feminine curves.

There's colour - check.

Unusual textures or flamboyant fabrics - check.

These are the hallmarks of highly successful designer to the music stars, Cindy Vogels.

Since the label was started in 2014, Cindy has created one-off fashion items for international star Lady Gaga and Australian musicians and performers such as Emily Wurramaram, Kirsty Lee Akers, Missy Lancaster, Doolie, Rachael Fahim, Ella Fence, Hayley Jensen, Tia Gostelow and of course Gympie's own Caitlyn Shadbolt.

The label was officially born when Cindy was engaged as an international contributing designer for Lady Gaga during the lead up and promotional phase for her Cheek to Cheek tour with legendary crooner Tony Bennett.

Cindy has been hand cutting and sewing original one-of-a-kind designs for music artists of every genre and level ever since.

Chelsea Bergman and Abbie Ferris in Racy & Lucky merchandise.

Fashion design and creation is a passion Cindy has always had, instilled first by her mother who is a talented seamstress and costumer and later by a career as an international model.

Cindy takes a keen interest in nurturing young talent and has endorsed two young female country music stars of the future, Abbie Ferris from South Australia and Chelsea Berman from New South Wales, over the past three years.

Model Alice Yoo in one of the new limited edition lines.

She helps them with styling advice and outfit choice and creation.

Initially, the Racy & Lucky signature logo merchandise began as gifts to clients, to thank them and indicate that they had become part of the fashion label's family of clients.

"But fans began sending messages asking how they could purchase the same items, and this led to the recent release of the first wave of official Racy & Lucky branded items,” Cindy said.

But that's not where it ended.

"In addition, a new range of small batch original fashion items are on the horizon for the label, and it's all made right here in Gympie.”

Model Emily Legge in Racy & Lucky merchandise.

"We engage locals for graphic design, printing, to purchase fabric and for haberdashery supplies from three sources locally when possible.”

The photos over the three pages are an example of the types of garments on offer which are available online at www.racyandlucky.com, from eBay and the shop interface on the Racy & Lucky Facebook page.

"A Racy & Lucky flagship boutique is on the cards here one day but I'm not rushing into it,” Cindy said.

"Fashion is safer and better for our environment and world when executed slowly, thoughtfully and sustainably.

"When each piece is hand cut one at a time you are also able to minimise waste.

"One of the many methods fashion labels can adopt these days to be part of the 'slow fashion movement'.”