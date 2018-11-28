Gympie design rocks the red carpet at the ARIA music awards
GYMPIE designer Cindy Vogels reached another milestone in her career today, with one of her creations rocking the red carpet at the Australian Recording Industry Association music awards in Sydney.
Emily Wurramara was nominated for an Aria in the Best Blues and Roots Album for her album Milyakburra. She and Cindy met earlier in the year at the Queensland Music Awards.
While the design was all Cindy, the hand dyed silk it was crafted with was created by indigenous artists from Emily's family and close friends in the Northern Territory.
Cindy co-ordinated with her young client, the cloth manufacturers, a women's community co-operative in Jakarta and the fabric artists to create the piece.
"So many female hands had worked with the stunning silks before they were laid out on my cutting table. I have never been so overwhelmed cutting out a gown before,” Cindy said today.
Each hand dyed portion had a tag attached with the artist's name responsible for the dying.
Cindy made many notes and was able to pass on to Emily in the final fitting which sections of her gown had been hand dyed by whom.
Cindy said during her final fitting on Monday night, Emily was overcome with emotion when she tried on the dress, and for Cindy, she counts that as a success.
"I think it's important that my clients have an emotional or personal connection to their clothing. That's the ultimate for me,” she said.
Emily will go up against Angus and Julia Stone, Mama Kin Spender, Ruby Boots and Tash Sultana at the 32nd ARIA music awards tonight.