Gympie deserves better than 'slow, old, letters Tony'

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

LAST Thursday I was at work in Cooroy when news reports of a destructive storm heading our way were received.

I was concerned about the vehicles in the car park and considered writing a letter to the operations manager (much like the Premier) requesting we be allowed to bring our vehicles into the shed.

I also considered telephoning him, but it was quicker to walk to the other end of the workplace and speak to him in person, as I felt urgent action was required. He immediately said yes and he and a few others cleared the way and directed all of the vehicles into the shed in an organised and expedient manner, thus preventing them sustaining damage in the ensuing storm.

So I propose we all pitch in and buy Tony Perrett a phone.

He writes letters to his work colleagues about how urgent action is required for drought, bushfires, storms etcetera (as reported continually in this newspaper) even quoting in his letters the need for immediate action.

Tony, there are quicker ways of communicating with your colleagues than by letter.

One is verbally.

If, however, Tony you are not in the same area or on speaking terms (sandpit stuff I know) with your work mates, there is a thing called "email".

If this is too technical for you, as it is for me, do what I do: get yourself a mobile phone or even just a landline.

Tony, you deserve better than slow old letters and we deserve better than slow old letters Tony, from you, our elected state representative.

PAUL MARSH,

GYMPIE