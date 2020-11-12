Menu
Gympie dentist accused of rape to face court next week

JOSH PRESTON
12th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
FORMER Gympie dentist Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod is expected to face a Brisbane Court next week on 17 charges including rape, torture and assault.

MORE: No plea from Gympie dentist accused of rape, torture, assault

A Department of Justice spokeswoman yesterday confirmed Mr Herrod’s matter had been listed for trial review in the Brisbane District Court next Friday, November 20, before a five-day trial is scheduled to begin on November 30.

The spokeswoman said “parties inform the court of the state of their preparation for the trial and identify any issues that need to be resolved,” at a trial review.

“The court has the opportunity to make orders to ensure the parties are ready,” the spokeswoman said.

The 17 charges are alleged to have occurred on various dates in late 2014, and throughout 2015, when Mr Herrod was living in Gympie.

The charges against him include two counts of rape, one of torture, six counts of common assault, one count of deprivation of liberty (unlawfully detain or confine) and seven counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Mr Herrod has not entered a plea to any of the charges.

He worked as a dentist in Gympie for a decade until 2016, and was a member of the local Apex Club.

