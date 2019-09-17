Gympie dealership to corner Coast's Chinese car market

NEW HORIZONS: Family run business Pacific Hyundai is expanding to take on the Sunshine Coast with a new dealership to open in Caloundra on October 1. Pictured is Joel Reeman and his father, second-generation car salesman Paul Reeman.

NEW HORIZONS: Family run business Pacific Hyundai is expanding to take on the Sunshine Coast with a new dealership to open in Caloundra on October 1. Pictured is Joel Reeman and his father, second-generation car salesman Paul Reeman. Donna Jones

ONE Gympie family business is about to branch out and corner the Chinese new car market on the Sunshine Coast.

Pacific Hyundai is just one of the franchises owned by second-generation car salesman and enthusiast Paul Reeman, the others being Honda, Isuzu Ute and Mitsubishi.

"We've been looking for a fifth franchise for some time now,” MrReeman said.

Now, the business is set to take on Haval SUV and Great Wall utes and commercial vehicles sales and services not only in Gympie, but also down south.

Pacific Hyundai have a second showroom opening up in Caloundra as the coast's only Haval and Great Wall dealership.

While these are new horizons for the family owned and operated business, Pacific Hyundai will still be firmly rooted here with Gympie becoming their head office.

Three years ago the business expanded to include Opposite Lock 4WD and Goodyear Tyre and Autocare in the former Mitre 10 building.

In the extra showroom built at the end of that building is where the new range of Haval SUVs and Great Wall utes can be found.

The new outlet at Caloundra is currently being built to include a 21,000sqm dealership with 300sqm showroom and will be opened on October1.

There will be about eight new people employed between the sales and services teams and MrReeman is confident Great Wall and Haval will increase their market share within the next year, leading to future employment opportunities at both dealerships in the coming years.

Mr Reeman said cars to him are "fun and exciting”.

"I just love cars, doing them up and selling them. It's how I got started,” he said.

Mr Reeman's father was also a car salesman, so he said he grew up around cars.

So too did his son Joel, who followed his dad into the business to become a third-generation car saleman, but not before cutting his teeth at another dealership first and coming onboard to the family business several years ago.

Joel Reeman is currently heading up the Honda, Mitsubishi and Isuzu Ute sales teams but he may have to shoulder more of the responsibility for the other badges once the new showroom opens as MrReeman Snr will be dividing his time between the Gympie and Caloundra outlets.