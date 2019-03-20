Gympie dairy farmer says industry is doomed

LUKE WARM: News that Aldi and Coles would follow Woolworths and drop their $1 a litre milk was welcomed warmly by young Gympie milk fan Max Rankin yesterday, but local dairy farmer Dick Schroeder warned that the move was not enough to save the dairy industry.

LUKE WARM: News that Aldi and Coles would follow Woolworths and drop their $1 a litre milk was welcomed warmly by young Gympie milk fan Max Rankin yesterday, but local dairy farmer Dick Schroeder warned that the move was not enough to save the dairy industry. Troy Jegers

MARY Valley dairy farmer Dick Schroeder said the decision by Coles and Aldi to follow Woolworths to ditch the $1 milk and increase the price by 10 per cent would not do much for the dairy industry.

"I don't think it will make much of a difference, to be frank, I would say enjoy your milk while you have it because one day there will a shortage,” Mr Schroeder said.

"Why can't the price of milk be put up to a regular price? Ten per cent is nothing and won't really help struggling dairy farmers. It's more a feel good thing than being worthwhile.”

Mr Schroeder said the industry was in crisis.

"Dairy farms around the world are closing down,” he said.

"We aren't struggling because we have great support for our product and we are thankful for the continued support from customers who continue to buy our milk.”

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien has advocated for dairy farmers since day one to end the "unfair $1 milk price war”.

"It has been one of my key goals to stop the damaging price war and help dairy farmers rebuild their livelihoods,” Mr O'Brien said.

"I've listened to dairy farmers about the heartbreak the dollar milk price war has caused, and worked with local dairy farmers, Queensland Dairy farmers Organisation and with Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud to find solutions, and held meetings with Woolworths to shine a spotlight on the devastation this unfair pricing competition has caused.”

Mr O'Brien said he couldn't believe the $1 milk was still being sold seven years later.

"It was incomprehensible that the price of a litre of milk that was slashed to $1 on Australia Day 2011, was still being sold for $1 per litre right up until yesterday,” he said.

"Last week the Liberal National Government announced a mandatory code of conduct for the dairy industry which will ban exclusive contracts, retrospective price cuts and deduction of loyalty payments, so farmers are not locked into using one processor, creating more competition for their milk.

"I'll continue to keep up the fight for fairer conditions for our dairy farmers.”

State Agriculture Minister Mark Furner also supported news of fairer milk pricing from the remaining major supermarkets.

"I welcome the news of Aldi and Coles to offer a fairer price for their fresh milk, following the lead of Woolworths last month,” Mr Furner said.

"Every Queenslander knows the impact drought and lower prices have had on dairy farmers. Hopefully, this will lead directly to more money in the pockets of farmers who are doing it tough.”

Mr Furner said there had never been a more important time to support Queensland farmers.

"I continue to urge shoppers to support Queensland's dairy farmers, and to support Queensland's primary producers. That why we have just launched our #eatqld campaign to encourage Queenslanders to share when they have a great bit of Queensland produce, by using social media to snap it, share it and use the hashtag #eatqld. Consumers have the power to force change, and I encourage consumers to choose fairly-priced Queensland produce from supermarkets that support Queensland farmers.”