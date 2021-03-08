Gympie dad with 10-page rap sheet jailed for 14 new crimes

A 51-year-old's criminal and traffic history was described as "appalling" and "extensive" when he faced court in Gympie on 14 charges this week.

The list of offences ranged from drug driving to stealing from St Vinnies between June 22 and December 12 last year.

MORE NEWS: Incredible scenes as Kmart hub opens its doors in Gympie

Dean Anthony Lovett pleaded guilty to all 14 charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday where he appeared in custody via video link.

The court heard Lovett had been in custody since December 23, when he racked up six charges on one day.

Police prosecutor Michael Phillips said almost every possible sentence had been given to Lovett in the past, but he continued to breach orders and reoffend.

"If you can name a sentence, he has breached it," Sergeant Phillips said.

"It's clear from his history that he has no regard for orders of the court … his behaviour is contemptuous."

Dean Lovett pleaded guilty to a total of 14 offences in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday and was sentenced to jail by Magistrate Chris Callaghan (pictured).

The 14 offences Lovett pleaded guilty to were:

On June 7, 2020, at Gympie, Lovett stole household items from St Vinnies.

On June 22, 2020, Lovett had methamphetamine, cannabis and alprazolam in his possession.

On June 22, 2020, at Caboolture, Lovett had glass pipes.

On June 22, 2020, at Caboolture, Lovett had scales.

On July 12, 2020, at Woodridge, Lovett had scales.

On August 25, 2020, at East Deep Creek, Lovett drove while disqualified by a court order.

On September 28, 2020, Lovett failed to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court.

On October 16, 2020, Lovett was found with methamphetamine.

On December 23, 2020, at Monkland, Lovett drove while disqualified on Noosa Road.

On December 23, 2020, at Monkland, Lovett drove with a drug present in his saliva.

On December 23, 2020, at Monkland, Lovett drove an unregistered car.

On December 23, 2020, at Monkland, Lovett drove a defective car.

On December 23, 2020, at Monkland, Lovett drove an uninsured car.

On December 23, 2020, at Monkland, Lovett drove a car while the number plates displayed were registered to another car.

DON'T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Lovett was sexually assaulted when he was living in a boy's home at a young age, and this had a large impact on his life.

"This has generated some angst in my client when dealing with authority figures and has manifested itself later in life with issues with the police," Mr Anderson said.

Mr Anderson told the court Lovett was a father and was in a relationship but unable to work due to a shoulder injury.

Lovett continually struggled with substance abuse and Mr Anderson said for the first time in his history of going to jail, he had completed a substance intervention course.

"He now knows places he can go in Gympie to obtain support and counselling," he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced Lovett to 12 months jail, and to be eligible for parole on May 6, this year.

He was banned from driving for three years.