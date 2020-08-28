Menu
Anderson said he grew marijuana for recreational use and to self-medicate for anxiety. File photo
News

Gympie dad living in shed grew weed under landlord’s nose

Maddie Manwaring
28th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
A GYMPIE region dad growing marijuana on a rental property has faced court after his landlord called the police about a traffic incident, leading them to discover the drug.

On June 29, Christopher Troy Anderson, 50, was detained when police arrived at a Chatsworth property responding to a call from the landowner, who subletted a shed to Anderson and his son.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The shed had been converted into a living space for the pair, and the landlord told police one of his cars had been damaged by a visitor to the shed.

The visitor was revealed to be a friend of Anderson’s son, who hit the car as he reversed out.

Police decided to search the shed and found 3g of marijuana in a tin, another 17g in a bag and two 5cm tall marijuana seedlings.

They also found a knuckleduster, which Anderson said he bought on a local website, and a grinder, glass pipe and scissors with marijuana residue on them.

Anderson told police he had been using the marijuana recreationally and to treat an anxiety disorder, but since being charged he had given up using it and sought medical treatment.

Anderson pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to unlawfully producing marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a category M weapon, and unlawful possession of drug utensils and was fined $400.

