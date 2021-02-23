Gympie dad accused of having loaded gun, stolen car

The 30-year-old man was denied bail after being allegedly caught with the loaded gun and drug paraphernalia while on parole.

A 30-year-old Gympie father lost his bid for bail this week after being charged with having a loaded firearm, unlawfully possessing a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified, all while on parole.

Daniel Grimstone-Remy appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday after recently being fined $1000 for driving three times while disqualified. READ STORY HERE.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court Grimstone-Remy also now faced a charge of having a gun “loaded, ready to go”, an “extremely serious” offence for someone who had a criminal history.

“Other items were found that are still under investigation, including a tick sheet,” Sergeant Campbell said.

“Time was a factor in not being able to get the investigation done before he was brought to court today.”

Grimstone-Remy’s lawyer Chris Anderson said the charge of driving while disqualified was in a dark, poorly-lit street at 3:30am so a question could be raised on the strength of the charge.

“He has two children, aged five and seven … he is supported today by his friend and mother,” Mr Anderson said.

Mr Anderson said the friend who was present in court owned a house where Grimstone-Remy would be able to stay if he was granted bail.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said while Grimstone-Remy had not been charged for the tick sheet yet, he could still take it into account for the purposes of a bail application.

“The defendant is on parole for serious offences and has now been charged with further serious offences,” Mr Fowler said.

He refused the bail application due to his concern that Grimstone-Remy would commit further offences.

Grimstone-Remy will remain in custody until the matter is heard again on March 15.