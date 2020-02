Gympie United Gladiators vs Tallebudgera Valley Tigers - Billy Bayldon sends in a corner kick. Picture: Shane Zahner

FOOTBALL: The Gympie United Gladiators FFA Cup 2020 campaign continues this week after their 6-nil thrashing of the Tallebudgera Valley Tigers on Saturday.

The Division 1 premier men’s side were in top form against the boys from the Gold Coast.

Decent crowd of supporters gathers to cheer home the Gladiators.