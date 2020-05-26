Gympie crowns their takeaway kings and queens
CHIPS beat out burgers in a close contest online for Gympie’s favourite takeaway business.
Fisherman’s Haul, which also grabbed the crown for Gympie’s favourite hot chips in December, gained 10 per cent of the vote in The Gympie Times online poll, which closed at midnight Sunday.
Following in second position from 32 nominees was Gympie’s favourite burger winner in October, Johnny Dee’s with 9 per cent.
Sitting in third position was Southside Take Away on 8 per cent.
A notable mention in the poll should be Alchemy, which gained 6 per cent of the vote but has only been operating since February.
Bruce Pearce, owner of Fisherman’s Haul was “absolutely stoked” with the win.
“We’ve been working really hard to keep up with the demand during this current situation.
“And we get all our produce locally so I guess that’s got something to do with it,” he said.
Mr Pearce said on a good day they would use more than 60kg of potatoes from Gingers for “the world’s best potato scallops”.
“We make them all by hand by slicing up the big sebagos. Gingers can’t believe how many potatoes we go through,” he said.