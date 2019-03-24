Menu
GUT-BUSTING: Gympie Crossfit athlete Charlie Morgan competes in the final open workout of the five-week global program.
Gympie CrossFit athletes pushed to their limit in world comp

JOSH PRESTON
by
24th Mar 2019 12:05 AM
CROSSFIT: For the Gympie CrossFit Release gym, the 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games Open provides a vehicle for much more than just the "largest fitness competition on Earth”.

As the five-week CrossFit Open came to an end with the final open workouts last night, new Gympie gym owner Paul Ross said the experience had been part of the larger opportunity available to local athletes participating in the sport.

"The CrossFit Open leads into the national championships and the chance to get to the worldwide championships in Madison, USA,” Ross said.

"There are many different avenues to get to the worlds, but you need to be in the best one per cent of the best one per cent, it's that hard.

"The biggest thing about this competition is how inclusive it is. We have seen some amazing results in our gym over the last five weeks, we have seen our guys challenged on new levels.

"We have five coaches in our gym and about 60 people all up; we've developed a very tight-knit community.”

Of those 60, Ross said 37 altogether had put themselves to the test across the five week Open workouts.

Ross said the defining quality of CrossFit was the togetherness the gruelling workouts created.

"That's what we're about, working out with your mates and sharing a common drive,” he said.

"It's hard to explain, but you feel the atmosphere, you feel the buzz at every workout.

"You're suffering together and then you're catching up afterwards.”

CrossFit, described by Ross as "constantly varied functional movements done at high intensity”, incorporates 15,000 affiliates worldwide.

Ross said new members were always welcome at the Edward Campion Drive gym.

Find the Gympie gym on Facebook at CrossFit Release.

