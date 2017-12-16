Gympie croc watch: 'I have seen it too'

Gympie woman Elenka Parkin holds the tooth of a 2.5m croc. An animal of a similar size was spotted in the Mary River on Wednesday.

Gympie woman Elenka Parkin holds the tooth of a 2.5m croc. An animal of a similar size was spotted in the Mary River on Wednesday. Tom Daunt

VIDEO: We try and find the Gympie croc: Gympie Times journos Tom Daunt, Rowan Schindler and Jake Carson risk it all in search of the rumoured croc in the Mary River.

GYMPIE woman Elenka Parkin knows crocs. After all, she has lived near the crocodile infested waters of tropical north Queensland for most of her life.

In fact, she moved down to Gympie to get away from them, so you could imagine her shock, and frustration when she saw a 2.5m salt water croc just north of Kidd bridge recently.

"When I first moved here I though, yay, no crocs so we would swim (in the Mary River) lots.

"Ever since seeing one I have never let my kids swim in it," Ms Parkin said.

"If they do, it is in the shallow, clear part. No where near town.

"It is no surprise to me that they are spreading down south.

"They are out of control in the north," she said.

Gympie woman Elenka Parkin says she has observed crocs in the Mary River in Gympie. Tom Daunt

Ms Parkin was prompted to contact The Gympie Times, after news broke yesterday afternoon of a 2.5m salt water crocodile sighted about 100m south of the Mary River Weir in Gympie.

She wants the public to know that crocodiles pose a real risk to swimmers.

"I thought I'd warn the public as I see lots of kids down there swimming, only to be told that I was on drugs or seeing things," Ms Parkin said.

"I tried to explain that I'm not a city person and I've been around crocs but got laughed at so I thought, it is not my fault if something does happen.

"I have told people.

"But what does my head in is people who won't listen and think they know everything.

"There is the ignorance that gets people killed and taken.

"I could tell many stories of people and crocs but that wouldn't mean a thing.

"People are too oblivious to the consequences," she said.