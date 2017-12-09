Gympie cricketers earn regional calls

REPRESENTATIVES: Brycen Mitchell, Nick Laffey and Leo Cartwright are three Gympie cricketers called up for representatives squads this summer.

CRICKET: Three of Gympie's brightest young cricketers have been selected for representative squads on the back of strong performances this season.

Brycen Mitchell has been selected for the Queensland Country under-21 side, while Leo Cartwright and Nick Laffey have been selected for the under-18 South Queensland Side to travel to Mackay to take on North Queensland in late January.

The three players will have a short Christmas break to get themselves into the right mindset for the step up in competition.

SELECTED: Brycen Mitchell warms up for his spell with The Gympie Gold XI.

Brycen Mitchell has been impressive for The Gympie Gold XI this season as opening bowler.

The 20-year-old third-year apprentice boiler maker is laidback when it comes to his ability.

"You do the job they (the experienced players) ask and they ease up on you," Mitchell joked.

"I've just been trying to do my best at the Gold and get some consistency."

Mitchell earned his berth in the Queensland Country team after his performances with the under-21 South Queensland squad in their clash with North Queensland last month.

Sixteen-year-old all-rounder Leo Cartwright's spin bowling has been handy for the Gold XI this season, with his contribution in the team's T20 semi-final against Caloundra earning the Gympie team a berth in the final, to be played on Tuesday against Nambour.

"I'm an all-rounder that's injured so I can't bowl (at the moment), which is very frustrating," Cartwright said.

"I scored a hundred at the state titles two years ago and I don't think I've got past 10 for Gympie Gold yet this season, so I'm keen to actually contribute some decent scores soon."

TOP PERFORMER: Gympie's Leo Cartwright bowling to South Burnett's Ashley Sippel at Salter Oval. Mike Knott BUN151017CRICKET17

Cartwright said he scored 102 for the Wide Bay representative side at the Queensland State Titles in Charters Towers two years ago, and is on the hunt for more runs after finding them hard to come by in the Gympie Gold XI side this season.

"It's good being around people with more experience. I can feed off of their knowledge. Having people like Lewis Waugh close by has been good for improvement and confidence."

Gympie batsman Nick Laffey, selected for the same side as Cartwright, was reported last week to become the first local cricketer to play in a Lord Taverners grand final, when his Toombul team takes on the University of Queensland on December 10 in Brisbane.

The Lord Taverners competition is Queensland's most prestigious junior grade competition and while that commitment has taken away his ability to play for the Gympie Gold XI, he is still in touch with the local competition and pads up for Harlequins every Saturday.

"It has been a little bit easier because I have gotten used to the level of competition a bit more and I have been able to build on what I did last year," 14-year-old Laffey said.

"I'm thrilled to be in the side, because I'm probably the youngest."

Laffey commitment sees him travel to Brisbane three times each fortnight for games and training.