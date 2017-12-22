Gympie cricketer wins Lord Taverners

TOP SCORER: Gympie's Nick Laffey top scored for his Toombul team in their Lord Taverners Grand Final win over University last week.

TOP SCORER: Gympie's Nick Laffey top scored for his Toombul team in their Lord Taverners Grand Final win over University last week. Contributed

CRICKET: Gympie cricketer Nick Laffey has won the Lord Taverners competition after his Toombul team beat University by one wicket last week.

The talented batsman spoke to The Gympie Times before the game earlier in the month and now holds the honour of the first Gympie cricketer to win the coveted cricket competition.

The game was close with University batting first and posting just 111.

"The grand final was a very low-scoring affair and was a very hard fought match,” Laffey said.

"To be honest I don't think there was much difference between the two sides we just performed better than they did in the critical moments of the game.”

Laffey was humble, but his score proved to be vital in itself.

"I made a very hard fought 25 which ended up being the highest score by any of the batsmen in the final,” he said.

"After I got out we were 3/72 chasing 111 and in a really strong position, however we lost 6/22.

"We then needed 14 runs with one wicket in hand.

"It then came down to the last over, we needed one run to win off the last over as the two tail-enders somehow managed to hang on.

"The first four balls of the over were dots as the number 11 was on strike and struggling.

"But on the second last ball of the game the bowler bowled a wide and we won by one wicket.”

Laffey said the game came down to a handful of key moments.

"They got off to a very good start in the first 10 overs but we managed to pull of two critical back-to-back run outs to remove both opening batsmen,” he said.

"Also, we got their captain out for a first ball duck, he was their best player as he plays Queensland for our age group. Other than that we just took all of the chances they gave us and in the end I think that is where we won the game.”