Gympie's Westlake secures spot in national squad

NATIONAL SQUAD: Brendan Westlake is training with the Australian Inclusion team currently training ahead of a tri-series against England and South Africa.

HARLEQUINS talented all-rounder Brendan Westlake has been training with the Australian Inclusion Cricket Team squad camp this week.

The 21-year-old Gympie product has been putting together a string of strong performances for club and representative teams to warrant his inclusion.

The squad are currently in a three-day training camp at the Bupa National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

Earlier this year, Brendan was named man-of-the- series at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships in Geelong, a recognition the young cricketer did not anticipate to receive.

"It was definitely one thing I was not expecting," he told The Gympie Times earlier in the year.

In that tournament his strike rate was 140 with the bat, scoring more than 120 runs in the first three matches of the carnival.

Inclusion Cricket brings together Australia's best blind and vision-impaired, deaf and hard to hearing, and cricketers with an intellectual disability.

Cricket Australia's investment in the team enables a comprehensive training and selection process to take place for the final touring squad of 14 players.

The final team will travel to England in July to take on South Africa and the host nation in a tri-series.

Four Twenty20 matches and four one-day internationals will make up the series, with a final to take place in both formats of the game.

Cricket Australia will fully fund the tour, alongside the Commonwealth Bank, who are committed to sponsoring Australian teams for cricketers with a disability.

Westlake was inspired by former New South Wales and Australia fast bowler Brett Lee when he was younger, and has previously said he began playing "since he could walk".