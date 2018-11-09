Gympie cricket fraternity pay tribute to lost legend 'Jimmy'

FONDLY REMEMBERED: Gympie Cricket Association president Jim Geiger with the Gympie Estates Shield, which was secured from Bundaberg in the 55 over match.

CRICKET: Gympie cricketers are mourning the loss of legend Jim Geiger, president of Wests Cricket Club for 62 years, who passed away on Thursday.

Friend and current Wests president Scott McIntosh yesterday described Mr Geiger as an unbelievable man and gentleman.

"He received all these life memberships and he received them for a reason. They don't come easily, they are given to people who put in a lot of time and effort for clubs and organisations,” McIntosh said.

Gympie Southside resident Mr Jim Geiger photographed with his trusty bat that made him 1004 runs in the 1957 cricket season. Greg Miller

"Jim was an outstanding man; an outstanding administrator. He got things done, there were tireless amounts of work and hours he put in for the work he was involved with.”

McIntosh took over as Wests president in 2016, when Mr Geiger decided to hand in his bat.

"At the time I said it was like going in to bat after Sir Donald Bradman, never going to do it as good as Jimmy had but I had a good teacher,” he said.

"Jim was always there with good advice and quick to say where I went wrong. There were a few times where we didn't see eye to eye but we were always doing it for the betterment of the team. There were never any ongoing arguments.

Gympie's Jim Geiger with his State Sport Volunteer Award medal on his Glastonbury property yesterday. Geiger has devoted six decades to volunteering and says wanted to give back more than he got from playing sport. Geiger thanks his wife Jessie for her support. Renee Pilcher

"Jim was not one to hold a grudge.”

McIntosh met Mr Geiger when he was 14-years-old and and still follows his advice today.

"When you win the toss, you always bat because you never know what the weather will be like next week,” he said.

"Once I did win the toss and sent the opposition in to bat - Jim told me I should never have done that. I never did that again through my career.

"He would tell all the young cricketers, you will never get caught if you hit the ball along the ground young fella.”

Mr Geiger's fellow teammate, Ross Chapman, still remembers his first game with him.

"He was my first A-grade captain and he was stubborn; was hard to get out. A tough general on the field,” Chapman said.

"He played hard but very fair, and that shone through in his administration.

"Once Jim made up him mind he would follow that through to the letter. He was thoughtful of what he did and made sure it would happen, which is why he was so successful.”

Chapman said there were plenty of fond memories.

"The best one, was Jim never carried a wallet. He used to fold up the pages of The Gympie Times that he would put his notes in and that was his wallet,” he said.

"He would tell stories of making bandicoot stew and wallaby pie. He had so many stories and was a real old bushman.

"Jim was a great man and will be sorely missed.”

Gympie Regional Association president Rod Venn said: "It's hard to know what to say. I am in awe of his service to cricket in Queensland. The time he gave was above and beyond.

"Sixty-two years as president of one club, I think would be unmatched. His presence was always felt and his love of the game never faded over those years.”

It is not just the mature cricketers who remember Mr Geiger, Gympie Gold XI Lewis Waugh said is was sad to see such a legend pass away.

"He has done a lot for Gympie cricket over the years,” he said.

"Jim was someone who would come down and talk to everyone. Someone who would pass on stories and you'd like to hear from.”

In honour of Mr Geiger, there will be a minute's silence prior to local games and the Gold XI today. Players will all wear black arms bands.