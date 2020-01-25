Gympie creep caught looking through binoculars at hotel guests

A GYMPIE man caught pointing a laser into guest rooms and later staring at guests and staff of a local hotel has been given a stern warning in court.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week Scott Andrew Chambers, 43, breached a good behaviour order on the afternoon of November 17, and again the following morning.

The order was made against Chambers in the court in June 2018 in relation to the Verandah Motel. The court heard Chambers lives nearby the hotel.

At about 3.30pm on November 17 a hotel guest observed a “green laserlight” following her around her room, before striking her in the eye.

The guest and her partner saw light coming from Chambers’ dwelling, and the guest later saw a male outside a dwelling “looking through binoculars in their direction”.

His actions “made them uncomfortable” as they were “visiting Gympie for a funeral”, prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court.

The next morning at about 8am a staff member doing cleaning duties saw Chambers “standing inside his dwelling looking at her using binoculars”.

Those incidents were reported to police and they visited Chambers on November 24.

The court heard he denied pointing the laser pointer, saying he would’ve been asleep at that time, and further denied looking at guests or staff members with binoculars.

Chambers told the court his actions were mostly in retaliation to an ongoing dispute he had with the motel’s management, but Magistrate Chris Callaghan told him he should have reported those disputes to police or the court.

“It’s not tit for tat, it’s not revenge, … these things can spiral well out of hand,” Mr Callaghan

“It will only end in misery for the person who’s offending. And that means jail time. You don’t want that do you?”

Mr Callaghan noted Chambers had not damaged or threaten to damage anything at the motel, but had made the guests and staff “uncomfortable”.

Chambers was fined $300.