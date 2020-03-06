Gympie crash eerily in line with RACQ stats

A CRASH that caused traffic delays on the Bruce Highway this morning after a four-wheel drive rolled near Bells Bridge, happened the same time RACQ issued an uncanny warning.

Two people who were in the car when it crashed at 7.45am near the Purcell exit of the Bruce Highway were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Two people were when a car rolled on the Bruce Highway near Bells Bridge on Friday morning, causing highway traffic delays.

While this morning, RACQ warned Queenslanders to drive with extra caution today because the statistics were against them.

New data from insurance claims between January 2017 and December last year revealed drivers were more likely to have a car crash on Fridays than on any other day of the week, with the 6th the most common date of the month.

“Statistically, today is an incredibly dangerous day on Queensland roads. The most common day and date for crashes have aligned, creating the perfect storm,” Club spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said.

“On average, almost 3,000 more crashes occur on a Friday compared to the other days of the week and 200 more crashes occur on the 6th compared to other dates.

“We won’t have this potentially risky combination again until November this year.”

Ms Ross said the most common time of day for crashes was between 3pm and 4pm.

“This time is busy because of after-school pick-up and some commuters have already started the journey home from work and roads are more congested,” she said.

“Commuters can also be impacted by fatigue in the afternoon, or what’s commonly referred to as an ‘after-lunch slump.”

Ms Ross encouraged motorists to drive safely and to conditions all year round, no matter what day or time they were on the road.

“A commitment to driving safely is the most important thing for motorists to consider every time they get behind the wheel,” she said.

“If it’s busy on the roads, slow down, pack your patience and concentrate on reaching your destination safely.

“That’s far more important than being a few minutes late.”