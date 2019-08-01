Menu
News

Gympie court: Victim's mercy keeps hotel puncher out of jail

Arthur Gorrie
by
1st Aug 2019 12:03 AM
JESSE William Lloyd is lucky not to be in jail, after assaulting a man in a late-night Gympie bar in the early hours of July 7.

Police said the man Lloyd knocked unconscious did not make a complaint of assault with bodily harm, an offence magistrate Chris Callaghan said would have breached a current suspended sentence.

Lloyd had only recently completed parole for another offence, Mr Callaghan noted.

"You are extremely fortunate,” Mr Callaghan said, fining Lloyd $1500 for disorderly conduct in licensed premises.

The court was told the incident happened at the Queenslander, where police saw ambulance officers treating a man. Lloyd, 32, of Gympie, was found at the nearby Club 88.

club 88 nightclub gympie court gympie crime queenslander hotel
