Gympie woman tells court the law is illegal

TAMAREE woman who last month refused a magistrate's order to stop yelling at him in court, yesterday challenged the court's right to try her for contempt of court.

Katie Jane Mitchell, 41, repeatedly interrupted magistrate Chris Callaghan yesterday to contend that the court had no power because it was not operating under "Chapter Three of the Commonwealth Constitution of Australia."

"No," Mr Callaghan said, "it's a Queensland court."

"So you don't have jurisdiction, is that what you're telling me?" she said.

"I do have jurisdiction. Trust me on that," Mr Callaghan said.

Challenged to provide proof of the court's power, Mr Callaghan said he did not have to do that, but the necessary law could be easily obtained on the internet.

Ms Mitchell last month fell foul of Mr Callaghan when she refused to be silent in the public gallery during a clash between Mr Callaghan and her poartner Price Adam Hill, who also refused to accept the court's authority.

Hill was being dealt with for refusing to pay court-ordered compensation, arguing that the court had no right to give him orders.

Mitchell was taken into custody after she defied Mr Callaghan's order that she be silent.

She was charged with contempt of court and released on bail pending her appearance yesterday.

Yesterday she refused to enter a plea until Mr Callaghan provided written proof of the court's powers.

Mr Callaghan read to her the law on contempt of court and, including the maximum penalty of more than $11,000 or one year's jail, for persons assaulting or disobeying a lawful court direction..

Mr Callaghan then entered a not guilty plea on her bahalf and remanded the case for hearing on March 24.