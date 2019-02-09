GYMPIE COURT: The driving lists you don't want to be on

Drug drivers

A WOMAN who tried marijuana for the first time at 59 and a young Southside man in jail awaiting court over an alleged home invasion were among drug drivers who appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

And it was literally too late to turn back for two drink drivers also in the Gympie traffic court on Thursday.

Debra Anne Pedley, 59, of Tin Can Bay pleaded guilty to drug driving in Cootharaba Rd on September 17. She told the court she had experienced a serious accident, bought a property in tin Can Bay and met marijuana users in the neighbourhood.

She had never previously tried marijuana and drove a car "a day-and-a-half later.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined her $150, with no conviction recorded and disqualified her from driving for one month.

Steen Hassel Burke, 48, of Glastonbury, was sentenced to six months' jail, suspended for two years, with a disqualification cumulative on an existing one, potentially keeping him off the road until August 2, 2022, unless a court restores his licence earlier.

He had pleaded guilty to driving in Smerdon Rd, Southside on September 29 with meth and marijuana in his saliva, his third such offence in three years.

Paul Anthony Kello, 48, of Gympie, was fined $300, with a three-month disqualification for driving in Beams Rd, Brisbane on July 29 with amphetamine and marijuana in his system.

Justin Paul Saddler, 41, of Gympie, was fined $1000 and disqualified for nine months for driving with marijuana in his system at Sexton on November 30 and failing to surrender his vehicle to police on December 5

Kyle Andrew Alve, 25, of Southside, who has been denied bail on home invasion charges, also pleaded guilty to drug-driving in Old Maryborough Rd on November 14 when he was caught with meth in his saliva.

He appeared by video link from prison and is due to appear in the Gympie court again on Monday on the home invasion charges. He was fined $150 and disqualified for one month for the drug-driving offence.

Shannon Leslie Deross, 42, of Kilkivan, was fined $150, with no conviction recorded and disqualified from driving for one month after he pleaded guilty to driving a prime mover at Mount Molloy on October 10, while he had marijuana in his system.

"I didn't have any weed that day,” Deross told the court.

But he admitted having "a puff on a joint” that had been circulating in the smoking area of a restaurant the night before. "I've since found out it can stay in your system for 72 hours,” he said.

Drink drivers

A NORTH Deep Creek cook and a Kallangur jockey knew they were over the limit when they were caught drink-driving, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

But the court was told it was literally too late for both of them to turn back.

Pamela Ann Vick, 45, registered a blood alcohol content of .203 per cent when tested in North Deep Creek Rd after a single-vehicle crash on November 23, the court was told on Thursday.

She pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving after a Christmas party.

Her solicitor said she had got home, but was on her way back to the party to look for her husband who had left the party to go for a walk.

She realised she was too drunk to drive, turned around and was returning home when she crashed into trees at the roadside, he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined her $1000 and disqualified her from driving for 10 months.

In another turnaround case, Anthony Eric Flood, 43, told the court he was not trying to evade police when he performed a U-turn in Exhibition Rd on January 9, after seeing police.

He told the court he expected to be booked and was trying to park his car near a friend's place in Ramsay Rd, so his belongings would be safer.

His reading of .106 per cent resulted in a $500 fine and three-month disqualification with no conviction recorded.

In another drink-driving matter before the court, Nathan Lionel Hancock, 23, of Gympie, was fined $400 and disqualified for three months with no conviction recorded, after he pleaded guilty to driving on the Bruce Highway in Gympie on New Year's Day with a blood alcohol content of .094 per cent.