GYMPIE COURT: Sex accused walks from 'schoolgirl conspiracy'

NOT GUILTY: A man has walked from Gympie District Court but will have to live with his daughter's hatred..

A GYMPIE District Court jury has taken less than 10 minutes to reject child indecency charges against a man claimed by the defence to be a victim of his daughter's hatred.

Judge Bernard Porter instructed the jury this morning that the prosecution had led evidence from the man's daughter as a matter of fairness.

Although she was not the complainant, she was a school friend whose evidence supported the complaint, the judge said.

The complainant appeared to have given inconsistent evidence on one charge.

Judge Porter said the defence case was that the two alleged incidents of indecency, on April 26 and May 19, 2016, never happened.

The man's legal representative had said the two girls were in a group at school and had discussed the case. The man's daughter had talked of getting him in trouble so she could live with her mother full time.

The judge said it was up to the jury to assess the facts and to decide if the man was guilty or not beyond reasonable doubt.

The defence allegations might have indicated a conspiracy among schoolgirls and "not a very good one”. Another possibility raised by the defence was that the complainant, 10, may have been influenced by the man's daughter.

The complainant had given a statement to police that the man had touched her intimately through her clothes during a game of hide and seek and had also done so on another occasion when the three were in a room at his home, watching television.

The prosecution case also included evidence that the girl had been distressed during a sleepover and had wanted to be taken home at 2am. The man had asked if he had done anything to upset her.

The prosecution said this suggested guilt, but the defence said it was the normal reaction of a concerned adult. The girl had indicated she often became uncomfortable in unfamiliar surroundings.

In video evidence, including cross examination, the girl had seemed to accept that the touching had not occurred during the hide and seek game, as she had originally said, but later.

In the other case, the two were sitting in separate lounge chairs, with the man's daughter also in the room. They were separated by about 60cm because of the width of the arms of each chair.

The daughter had seemed "very keen”to give information to police which was detrimental to her father, saying also that he had molested other friends of hers.

The allegations involving other girls had been investigated by police and no complaint had been made by any of them, the judge said.

Noting that video of the man's house showed an untidy lifestyle "which might be understandable in an old man living alone,” the judge referred to the daughter's "dislike of her father, his lifestyle and his living arrangements,”

To convict, he said, the jury would need to accept evidence in the complainant's police interview, despite inconsistency with her video evidence and cross examination, also presented to the court.

"You might think you are entitled to think nothing said by (the daughter) was true and that she would say anything to achieve her objective of not having contact with him.

"But those are comments by me and what you make of it is what matters,” Judge Porter said.