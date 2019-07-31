Gympie court: man says he will fight $100k burglary charges

'NOT GUILTY': A Gympie man has said he will fight burglary charges involving a total haul valued at more than $100,000.

$100k burglary claim

A 1969 Harley Davidson motorcycle was just part of an alleged burglary haul worth more than $100,000, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

The court was told the allegedly stolen goods also included guitars, a TV, a record player and speakers, an X-Box, a boat and trailer and an outboard motor.

Brett Ingliss Bayldon, 27, of Gympie had indicated a not guilty plea to three burglary charges, dated between April 19 and 20, the court was told.

His case was adjourned to August 19.

Martial tactics

POLICE were forced to use open handed martial arts tactics to subdue a Cooloola Cove man who reacted badly to their presence at a disturbance, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Toby Adam Blake, 37, pleaded guilty to obstructing police in the performance of their duties on June 30.

The court was told police were called to a home in the area in response to a disturbance.

Blake was restrained with handcuffs, the court was told.

Blake said he had "just built a patio that day and had way too much to drink” during the process.

He was fined $200 with no conviction recorded.

Suspended jail for assault

A GYMPIE charity volunteer has been given suspended jail for assaulting a colleague and causing bodily harm.

Reginald John Marshall, 55, of Gympie was working with his victim as a Salvation Army volunteer, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

Police said Marshall admitted he became enraged that his workmate had laughed at him.

The court was told Marshall grabbed the other man's shirt and twisted it tightly, then used his forearm on the man's throat to bend him backwards, hurting his back.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the victim's laughter was not sufficient provocation.

Noting Marshall's previous offences, he said: "You've got to walk away from things like that.”

He sentenced Marshall to two months jail suspended for a year.