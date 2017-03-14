Gympie Court: Man led away in cuffs after drug-fuelled outbursts

TAKEN out of the stand in handcuffs, with a police officer flanking each side, a Maryborough man was dragged screaming out of the Gympie courthouse this morning.

Appearing before the magistrates court on charges of possessing dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, as well as six counts of threatening violence, the man ignored repeated orders by Magistrate M. Baldwin to calm down and lower his voice.

"I've never harmed anyone in my life,” the man yelled, shifting constantly in his seat and holding his head in his hands.

"I'm trying to be a good bloke, I just need you to give me bail so I can get out of Gympie - I need to get out of this town.”

Mrs Baldwin wasn't convinced, saying she believed the man was still intoxicated from a mixture of alcohol and heavy drug use.

"No I will not be granting you bail, because I genuinely believe you are still under the influence,” she said, adding that due to the nature of the case, bail would be unlikely without the presence of a lawyer.

The refusal to grant bail caused the man to lash out at police officers and the magistrate, cursing loudly and striking the dock with his hands.

After being handcuffed, he could still be heard screaming as he was taken back to the watch house.

Mrs Baldwin later adjourned the case until April 3.