Gympie court jails homeless man who stole to survive

A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to 12 charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday, including six counts of stealing, failure to dispose of a syringe, possession of a dangerous drug, fare evasion, obstruct police and contravening a directional requirement.

Jardi Nathiel Davidson, who had an extensive criminal history, appeared in custody via video link.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said Davidson had been in and out of prison due to previous stealing offences, and was released on parole in 2019.

Defence lawyer Leanne McIntosh told the court Davidson had developed a drug addiction after being made homeless, and that his offences were necessary for him to survive.

“Much of the shoplifting … (was) for food,” Ms McIntosh said.

“On one occasion a cup was taken; on other occasions cloths were taken from a laundromat.

“His feet had been cut and had become infected, he had taken the cloths to put on the bike pedals of his bike.”

She said Davidson had stolen disinfectant for his feet, and the aforementioned pushbike was also stolen.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said the string of offences would be minor, if Davidson’s history had not been so extensive.

“Individually, if they were looked at in isolation, they may not be considered the most serious of offences, sir, but what is concerning and alarming is your criminal history,” he said.

Davidson was sentenced to five months and three weeks jail for the 12 offences, and ordered that all stolen property be returned to its rightful owners.