Gympie court: Jail not all for Margate grandfather

VIOLENCE: A Margate man has been jailed for domestic violence-linked assault and property damage charges after he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

VIOLENCE: A Margate man has been jailed for domestic violence-linked assault and property damage charges after he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A MARGATE man has been jailed in Gympie Magistrates Court on charges of violence, property damage and cab fare evasion over much of Central Queensland.

But jail was only part of the penalty for a man who will still face six months disqualification from driving and a restitution bill of $1025.

OTHER STORIES:

‘Explosion of temper’: Man’s terrifying domestic rampage

Support for DV awareness campaign ‘no-brainer’ for business

Man behind bars after brother stabbed

Mathew Joseph Dow, 43, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Horse Creek, near Mt Morgan in the Rockhampton region and to damaging a caravan, both of them domestic violence-linked offences committed on August 11 last year.

Dow then failed to appear in court on those charges, adding to what the prosecution said was a 10-page criminal history, including similar offences such as failing to appear in court and obstructing police.

His previous convictions included failing to appear in court and obstructing police.

The court was told Dow, who fronted court by video link from jail, had been placed on a suspended jail sentence for similar offences when he appeared in another court on December 12, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to evading a $350 cab fare at West Gladstone on August 11 last year.

A generic shot of a taxi driver (not to be identified) inside his cab.

He also pleaded guilty to 2020 offences including driving unlicensed and under the influence of liquor on Gympie Connection Rd, Victory Heights on March 14 and failing to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates court on January 2.

He had a blood-alcohol content of .187 per cent.

Police conduct a random breath test

Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said he took into account 59 days already served in pre-sentence custody and sentenced him to nine months jail, with parole from June 13.

“You’re 43, you’re a grandfather,” Mr Callaghan said.

“One would have thought you would have grown up by now, but you haven’t,” he said.

He disqualified Dow for seven months and ordered he pay $670 compensation to his assault and wilful damage victim and $355 to the Rockhampton taxi company he did not pay.