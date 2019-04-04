Gympie court: Imaginary enemies, rifle that might not be

Imaginary threat

A COOLOOLA Cove man, found hiding from non-existent assailants in a supermarket's shopping aisles, appeared drug affected at the time, police told Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told Alan James Faraj, 37, told police he was hiding from people who meant him harm. Faraj was fined $300 for unlawfully failing to dispose of a used syringe and needle, found in his pocket on March 21.

Assault penalty

LOWER Wonga resident Peter Bazzan was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond for six months, with no conviction recorded, when he appeared on an assault charge in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Bazzan, 50, pleaded guilty to assaulting a hotel staff member in an incident on August 16.

Not open slather

"THAT'S stealing,” Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan told a Widgee woman who admitted taking donated goods from St Vincent de Paul.

"It always has been and always will be,” Mr Callaghan said.

"People put items there for St Vincent de Paul, it's not open slather,” he said.

Marilyn Carol Fort, 61, pleaded guilty to stealing a rug and three pairs of shoes from near a donation bin on March 12.

Mr Callaghan placed her on a $300 good behaviour bond for six months, with no conviction recorded.

But is it illegal?

A MONKLAND man, 23, has been remanded in Gympie Magistrates Court to allow police to check on whether his inoperable air rifle was legally a weapon. Jeremy Darin Waddle, 25, was remanded to April 29 after telling the court the gun he was charged with possessing did not have a trigger and could not be made to work.