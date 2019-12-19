GYMPIE COURT: Highway surprise and shopping rage

RANDOM: A morning-after random breath test on the Burnett Highway took one Sunshine Coast man by surprise, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

RANDOM: A morning-after random breath test on the Burnett Highway took one Sunshine Coast man by surprise, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Morning after

A SUNSHINE COAST machinery operator thought he was below the limit when he blew a morning-after breath test reading of .065 per cent, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Peter Joseph Botes, 38, of Palmwoods pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booubijan, on the Burnett Highway, about 50km north of Goomeri on October 17.

He was fined $300 with nor conviction recorded and disqualified from driving for one month, with a work licence.

.

Checkout assault

AN ASSAULT in a Gympie supermarket’s checkout section resulted in a young Gympie woman being fined $250, with no conviction recorded, when she appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The court was told the woman, Jessica May Corkill, 20, had been using a checkout machine, when Corkill’s sister claimed to have been pushed by another woman at the checkout, a claim which CCTV recordings showed was not accurate. This prompted an unjustified assault.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Corkill she could not take revenge like that.