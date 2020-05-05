Gympie court: Failing to show up the most serious offence

FAIL TO APPEAR: Failing to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court was the offence she was fined for.

FAIL TO APPEAR: Failing to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court was the offence she was fined for.

A GYMPIE woman has been fined $400 in Gympie Magistrates Court for failing to appear in the court on other matters on June 10 last year.

Kara-Lee Mayfield, 26, was also dealt with for other 2019 offences; possessing a knife in public on August 30 and again on November 13, possessing a drug utensil and two counts of drug possession, also on November 13.

Mayfield was convicted but not further punished on all charges except for the failure to appear in court.

All the convictions were recorded.