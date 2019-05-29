Gympie court: Ex-employee's 'threat to civilised society'

JAIL: A man has been jailed in Gympie District Court over a fiery attack on two Gympie businesses and a threat to burn his partner's house down.

A GYMPIE man will spend at least five months behind bars after "an extremely dangerous, pointless revenge attack” which came close to burning out two CBD businesses last year.

The man, Daniel Peter Henry May, 28 (pictured), also threatened to burn down his partner's home, kicked over and damaged a $21,000 automatic dog washing machine in one Monkland St business, before attacking the caged bird business next door.

Gympie District Court was told May turned many birds loose and his actions resulted in the deaths of 11 more.

Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid told Judge Bernard Porter the offences were "malicious, vengeful and opportunistic”.

May stood to gain nothing from his actions.

The court was told May had lost his job at a car detailing business, which had occupied the shed it shared with the caged bird shop.

The court was told May had entered the car detailing premises on July 15, last year, using a key he had retained after losing his job due to tighter business conditions.

He set fire to a filing cabinet, kicked over and damaged a $21,000 automatic dog washing machine, opened several bird cages and called his partner of 10 years, threatening to burn her home down if she did not pick him up.

The next morning he had left home early to put the fire out, but by then files had been destroyed or damaged and the adjacent wall of the building scorched, to the point where the structure was in danger of being burned down.

Judge Porter commented that the real danger to the shed was potentially much more serious.

He recalled another case where arson of a building had killed a homeless person who was sleeping inside.

"That's what can happen when you light fires,” he said.

"This is an extremely dangerous, pointless revenge attack.

"If other people did this, life would become unliveable in civilised society.”

May's solicitor said May was having difficulties in his relationship and was suffering withdrawal symptoms after not taking his regular medication, Valium.

He had expressed "genuine remorse and embarrassment,” she said.

Facing a maximum 14 years jail for endangering premises by fire, May said he deeply regretted his actions.

The threat to his partner was aggravated in that it was a domestic violence offence.

He had unlawfully set free about 10 birds worth about $100 and 11 had died.

"I feel terrible for what happened to the birds and the business,” he said from the dock.

Judged Porter sentenced him to 18 months jail with parole after five months.