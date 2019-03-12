Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
METH DRIVING: The law had an extremely long arm when it caught up with a Sunshine Coast drug driver .
METH DRIVING: The law had an extremely long arm when it caught up with a Sunshine Coast drug driver . Emma Murray
News

Gympie court: Drug drivers not necessarily drug affected

Arthur Gorrie
by
12th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast truck driver has lost his licence in Gympie Magistrates Court for drug driving offences near Rockhampton and Cloncurry.

But Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the driver, Dwayne Barry Robertson, he would be facing a more serious charge if his driving had been impaired by the levels of methylamphetamine found in his system.

Robertson, 36 of Yandina, pleaded guilty in the court on Monday to driving his Mack prime mover with methyl amphetamine in his system at Yaamba, near Rockhampton, on March 6 last year and on the Flinders Highway near Cloncurry the following July 31.

Mr Callaghan said having the drug in saliva or blood did not mean the person was necessarily affected unlawfully by the drug.

"I must remind myself you are charged with having it in your system," Mr Callaghan told Robertson. "A more serious penalty (applies) if it affects your driving."

He fined Robertson $500, with no conviction recorded, and said he allowed for the fact that Robertson would be without his normal income during the two months of his mandatory minimum (cumulative) disqualifications.

cloncurry drug driving guympie court rockhampton sunshine coast yaamba yandina
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Water price hikes to make Gympie region farms 'unprofitable'

    premium_icon Water price hikes to make Gympie region farms 'unprofitable'

    Council News Mayor Mick Curran calls on regulator to ditch "rubber-stamp”, says some farmers could be hit by price rises of up to 174 per cent.

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:03 AM
    Some farmers will win, some lose in water price review

    premium_icon Some farmers will win, some lose in water price review

    Council News Gympie region likely to get both sides of irrigation cost coin.

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:02 AM
    Meet the quiet Gympie industry worth $31 million

    premium_icon Meet the quiet Gympie industry worth $31 million

    News Some parts of our or region's economy are just nuts.

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Mooloo woman fronts court over alleged possum killing

    premium_icon Mooloo woman fronts court over alleged possum killing

    News The woman did not enter a plea to the charges

    • 12th Mar 2019 12:01 AM