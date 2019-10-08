Gympie court: Drink driving, a crash and trouble with meth

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Meth amphetamine was the big problem for one woman brought before Gympie Magistrates Court.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Meth amphetamine was the big problem for one woman brought before Gympie Magistrates Court. John Gass

Past comes back

A DRINK driving conviction from 2016 meant a heavier penalty for Cooran man, Ron James Holland, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

Holland, 36, pleaded guilty to driving at Kybong on March 22 with a breath alcohol reading of .082 per cent. But his earlier offence, involving a reading of .086 per cent, meant a heavier penalty. He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

In another drink driving matter before the court, Jaymie-Lee Emma Lucy Gallaher, 22, of North Deep Creek, had no such previous and was fined $300, with no conviction recorded and a two-month disqualification.

She had pleaded guilty to driving with a BAC of .088 per cent on September 12.

Mercedes write-off

A $4000 damager bill was part of the punishment for a young Veteran woman who pleaded guilty to drink driving at Rainbow Beach on September 14.

Rhiannon Lee Bowditch pleaded guilty to driving in the Rainbow Beach surf club car park, with a BAC of .084 per cent. The court was told she had crashed her partner's Mercedes, which was written off for $4000.

Police said the incident occurred at 12.50am. "I take into account that you have no traffic history whatsoever,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan said, fining her $250 with no conviction recorded and a two-month disqualification.

Surprise lesson

PAUL John Bentley, 46, of Cooloola Cove thought he was teaching his son to drive, but received a lesson himself when police found the boy was without a Learners Permit and Bentley unlicensed with a BAC of .065 per cent. He was fined $100 with no conviction recorded and a three-month disqualification.

Carters Ridge rollover

A DRIVER was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition late on Friday following a car rollover on Monarch Rd at Carters Ridge just before midnight.

And that does not include the sting ray or the rollover,

There were no other vehicles involved.

Sting ray injury

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been hospitalised after he was stung by a stingray at Double Island Point at the weekend.

The teen was treated by lifeguards at a location off Rainbow Beach Rd just after 2pm Sunday, before he was handed over to paramedics for treatment.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Double trouble - meth, disqualified

A GYMPIE woman will have to avoid meth amphetamine and driving after being sentenced in Gympie Magistrates Court for drug possession, disqualified driving and driving under the influence of meth amphetamine.

Alyce Maree Burgess, 27, pleaded guilty to her third and fourth disqualified driving offences, on June 22 and July 8.

She also admitted driving under the influence of meth on June 22 and possessing the drug on August 3 and 19.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted that Burgess's life appeared to have "spiralled out of control since 2017,” when her partner was jailed and then deported to New Zealand.

He said her efforts to rebuild her life since then were why she was not going to jail.

But he said she would be subject to a suspended six-month jail sentence, to hang over her head for two years and would be on two years' probation with drug testing.

He disqualified her from driving for 30 months.