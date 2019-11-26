'Drug affected’ teens disrupts Gympie court

A YOUNG Black Mountain man was lucky not to be going to jail, after an episode of aggressive and apparently "drug affected" behaviour which disrupted the operations of the Gympie courthouse, Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said yesterday.

Mr Callaghan told J'kobi Shaw, 19, his aggressive conduct might have had a seriously distressing effect on people attending the courthouse, often in circumstances where they were under enough stress already.

Police told the court Gympie detective Rob Lowry had been attending the courthouse counter at about 9.25am on November 6, when a staff member brought the problem to his attention.

The court was told a group of three youths had been causing a disturbance in the covered area outside the front of the courthouse.

They had also been verbally abusing the court security guard, who also spoke to Det Lowry.

Det Lowry spoke to the group in the presence of the guard and the court.

One of them, Shaw, appeared to be the "agitator," the police prosecutor told the court yesterday.

He appeared to be "heavily affected by some drug" and his actions were "clearly causing a scene," the court was told.

The detective then gave Shaw a move-on direction.

Shaw was arrested after refusing to obey the direction.

Mr Callaghan told Shaw he was lucky not to have been charged with the more serious offence of creating a public nuisance, which carried a jail sentence option. "Do it again and I am sure the police will charge you with a more serious charge. "People come to this courthouse and they are in various states of stress," he said, fining Shaw $400.