Gympie court - corrections, shoplifting and drug parole

Corrections

GYMPIE magistrate M. Baldwin has pointed out that defendant Garry Wayne George Taylor did not plead guilty to charges against him, as reported in Saturday's The Gympie Times.

Mrs Baldwin said she was concerned that the penalty, which included imprisonment, might seem disproportionate if readers did not realise Taylor had pleaded not guilty, necessitating a "three-day trial and a 38-page judgment”.

Taylor, 50, was charged with dangerous driving under the influence of drugs on New Years Eve, 2014 and was sentenced to 18 months jail, with parole after six months and was disqualified from driving until late 2021.

Also before the Gympie Magistrates Court recently was Cooloola Coast man Brendan Robert Dunkinson, 31.

Mr Dunkinson, a fisherman and labourer, was charged with supplying marijuana between December 18 and February 28, but not to an undercover police operative, as reported.

Shoplift drive-off

GYMPIE woman Tegan Leigh French, 22, has been fined $600 after Gympie Magistrates Court was told she was caught wheeling $305 worth of goods out of a Tewantin supermarket on February 1.

Shop staff had taken her registration number as she drove away and police located her some time later.

The goods were all recovered and restitution was not required, the court was told.

Drug parole

IMBIL man, Mark Elzart Bacon-Hall, 64, has been sentenced to two months jail with immediate parole after pleading guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court possessing marijuana.

The court was told Bacon-Hall used the drug for pain relief.