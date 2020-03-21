Gympie court congratulates speeding driver

ONE MISTAKE: A Maryborough man received the congratulations of the community when a Gympie magistrate noted that his speeding offence was his first in 47 years of driving.

A MARYBOROUGH driver caught speeding near Pomona received a rare commendation from Gympie Magistrates Court this week, after the court noted his previous 47 years of flawless motoring.

“In my view this deserves congratulations from the whole community,” magistrate Chris Callaghan told David John Gerrard, 66. Gerrard admitted turning off a 90km/h road onto Cooroy Connection Rd near Pomona and missing the 80km/h sign. He pleaded guilty to driving at 92km/h on October 6 last year, his only lapse ever. “No traffic history,” Mr Callaghan said. “You’ve done very well.” Mr Callaghan said Gerrard would lose a point, but would get that back in three years. “And you will have to pay the offender levy,” Mr Callaghan said, ordering a $50 fine with no conviction recorded.

Weapons breaches

TWO young Gympie men were placed on nine-month $300 good behaviour bonds after they pleaded guilty to separate weapons charges in Gympie Magistrates Court this week. Kobi Howland, 18 of Veteran, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in public without lawful excuse on January 10. In a separate matter, Ziggy Dwyer, 18 of Gympie, pleaded guilty to possessing a telescopic baton in the Gympie CBD on March 1. Magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered that the convictions not be recorded.

Jail for drugs

A MONKLAND woman, 40, was jailed for three months, but received immediate parole, after she pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drugs and a used syringe which had not been properly stored. Jade Elizabeth Hoon pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl, diazepam and an unsafely stored used syringe, all on January 6. Hoon told the court she had used a solvent on fentanyl patches to extract the drug for injection. The court was told police found her unconscious in her car with drugs and needles