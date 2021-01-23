Gympie court blasts ‘racist, sexist’ train attack

A 21-year-old man has been blasted for his ‘racist, sexist’ attack at staff and police on a Queensland Rail train.

Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan has blasted an “appalling, racist and sexist” attack on staff and police officers by a young man who was refused a beer on a train.

Dylan Peter Kelly, 21, faced court on Thursday after launching a tirade on board a Queensland Rail train in Bundaberg on November 27 last year.

Prosecuting Sergeant Melissa Campbell told the court Kelly attempted to purchase a beer at some point on the train’s journey to Rockhampton but was refused when he could not provide any identification.

Kelly then had someone else purchase the beer for him, but was soon approached by staff members for consuming alcohol on the train without I.D.

Sgt Campbell said Kelly then became aggressive towards staff and called them offensive names when he had the beer taken off him.

Kelly told one staff member “F*** off you Filipino c***” loud enough for the whole carriage to hear, causing the train to stop at Bundaberg where police were waiting.

“You suck c*** for a living,” he yelled at one of the officers, continuing to swear as he was placed under arrest.

Kelly’s lawyer Chris Anderson told the court his client was on Jobseeker under a medical exemption due to nose surgery and a heart condition, which made it hard for him to find work.

Mr Anderson said Kelly was homeless but maintained regular contact with his young child.

“Your behaviour was appalling, it was racist, sexist. You’re the father of a child, what kind of example are you setting?,” Mr Callaghan asked him.

“Not a good one your honour,” Kelly replied.

Kelly pleaded guilty to one charge each of public nuisance and obstructing police, and was fined $1000.