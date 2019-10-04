Gympie court blasts bureaucracy, backs 'decent young people'

JUSTICE: Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan has blasted bureaucracy and backed "decent young people” caught up in the machine of public administration.

JUSTICE: Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan has blasted bureaucracy and backed "decent young people” caught up in the machine of public administration. Renee Albrecht

"IT REALLY is very confusing and the Department of Transport has to do something about it,” Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said on Thursday.

He was commenting on the case of a Redcliffe man who broke a law which Mr Callaghan said would be news to many lawyers.

Rhys Edward Bazon, 21, did not have the one-point good behaviour licence he thought had been granted after a major speeding offence.

But in the same batch of paperwork came a suspension of the licence for demerit points.

Bazon told the court he did not know about the suspension when pulled up for speeding once more in Inskip Avenue, Rainbow Beach on his unlucky day, Friday September 13.

Mr Callaghan summed it up: "You drove (more than) 40km/h over the speed limit on (May 20) and the conviction came through on June 26. The fine was $1200 and that tipped you over with 12 points.

"You got a notice from the Transport Department offering a one-point licence. You did that and thought you could drive but the suspension notice came through in the same paperwork. You're not the first person this has happened to in this jurisdiction.

"It seems the department had granted a licence but also suspended it.

"The general public doesn't know that. Probably a lot of lawyers don't either.”

He imposed the mandatory six-month disqualification with no further punishment and no conviction recorded.

'You knew': court

A MOTHAR Mountain man deliberately made a decision to drive while over the alcohol limit, Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said on Thursday.

"I don't know why you decided to do this,” Mr Callaghan told Christopher Ian Espin.

Espin, 27, did not challenge police claims he admitted drinking eight schooners of full-strength beer at the Jockey Club Hotel before driving home.

"You had eight schooners of heavy strength beer - you had to be over the limit,” Mr Callaghan said.

Espin pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.099 per cent on August 4.

Mr Callaghan fined him $500 and disqualified him from driving for four months.

Short on options

GYMPIE magistrate Chris Callaghan found himself running out of sentencing options for Craig Ian Jones, who pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana, methamphetamine and a needle that had not been properly disposed of, all on June 20 at his Downsfield home.

Mr Callaghan noted that Jones, 47, had been jailed with immediate parole on April 10, 2017 and a suspended jail sentence had been breached with traffic offences.

Mr Callaghan commended Jones on his recent successful efforts to rehabilitate himself from alcohol and marijuana dependency.

"But you've still got a way to go with methamphetamine, which is a far more insidious drug than cannabis,” he told Jones.

Mr Callaghan said Jones' past left no option but to jail him for four months with immediate parole.

Federal issue?

Ask Llew

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien will be available for constituent interviews in Gympie next week.

"While the bricks and mortar of my office are located in Maryborough and my staff are available to assist you, my mobile office is regularly on the road and available to meet with people in local communities,” MrO'Brien said.

"If you have concerns about a matter that is controlled by the Federal Government, such as Centrelink, veterans' affairs, immigration or taxation, please make an appointment to meet me at one of the locations.”

Meetings are only by appointment and are available by phoning 1300 301 968 or 41212936.

Park fire bans extended

THE ongoing very high fire danger has prompted Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service to extend its ban on open fires until October 18.

Parks under the extended ban include Amamoor State Forest and National Park, Imbil State Forest, Woondum State Forest Brooyar State Forest, Conondale National Park, Conondale Range Great Walk, Jimna State Forest, Mapleton Falls National Park and Mapleton National Park.

Visitors must comply with fireprohibition guidelines andthe directions of QPWS rangers.

Court backs SPER mix-up victims

GYMPIE magistrate Chris Callaghan has backed the good intentions of "decent young people” who find a bank process causes them to lose their licences without warning.

He adjourned the case of Jessica Louise McDonald, who told the court a problem with her State Penalties Enforcement Register account meant her licence had been suspended without her knowledge when she was booked by police on August 26.

Mr Callaghan suggested an adjournment to November 2 to allow police to delete the SPER reference, which brought a mandatory licence loss.

"The law affects decent youngpeople who are not awareof their SPER state,” hesaid.